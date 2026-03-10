Tottenham's Antonin Kinsky defended by legendary Man Utd goalkeeper after Atletico Champions League humiliation

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 21:38

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea sent a heartfelt message of support to Tottenham Hotspur's Antonin Kinsky following his Champions League humiliation against Atletico Madrid.

The Czech shot-stopper was surprisingly given the nod to start the first leg of Spurs' last-16 tie over Guglielmo Vicario, despite not playing a single minute of first-team football since October.

Kinsky's only previous appearances this season had come in the EFL Cup, and Igor Tudor's questionable decision to start Vicario's number two backfired more horribly than he could have imagined.

The 22-year-old was directly at fault for two Atletico goals in the opening 15 minutes, as he twice slipped while trying to make clearances and gifted both Marcos Llorente and Julian Alvarez goals on a plate.

Just a couple of moments after committing the blunder for Alvarez's goal, Kinsky was publicly embarrassed once more, as Tudor hauled him off for Vicario with 17 minutes on the board.

David de Gea to Antonin Kinsky: "Keep your head up"

The former Slavia Prague goalkeeper headed straight down the tunnel, but Spurs' fortunes did not improve with Vicario, who was beaten by Robin Le Normand mere moments after his introduction.

Ex-Man United and Spain number one De Gea - now representing Fiorentina in Serie A - took to X to back his fellow goalkeeper and urge him to continue on the right path moving forward.

"No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position. Keep your head up and you will go again," De Gea wrote.

Thirty-five-year-old De Gea was at times criticised for error-strewn displays at Man United, but the Spaniard left Old Trafford having recorded the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in history for the 20-time English champions.

De Gea registered 190 shut-outs in 545 matches for Man United in all competitions, and the former Atletico Madrid man now serves as Fiorentina captain following a brief period without a club.

Can Antonin Kinsky come back from Atletico Madrid humiliation?

No one who hasn't been a goalkeeper can understand how difficult it is to play in this position.



Keep your head up and you will go again. — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 10, 2026

Premier League goalkeepers enduring nightmare Champions League evenings against Madrid clubs is nothing new - just ask a certain Loris Karius.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper may have also felt compelled to issue a message of support to Kinsky had he been watching Tuesday's game; it is approaching eight years since his infamous Real Madrid horror show.

Karius was also young for a goalkeeper at the time - just 24 years old - and his Reds career never recovered after that; he currently represents fallen German giants Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga.

However, with the right man management and development program, Kinsky could still enjoy a long and fruitful Spurs career, potentially starting as number one in the 2026-27 Championship.