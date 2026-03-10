Tottenham suffer triple selection blow in Atletico Madrid defeat as Igor Tudor crisis worsens before Liverpool

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 22:19

Tottenham Hotspur suffered no fewer than three selection blows in their crushing 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Lilywhites were only out-performed by Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the UCL league phase, but they are already on the brink of continental elimination after a Wanda Metropolitano whopping.

The damage was done inside the opening 15 minutes, in which Igor Tudor's men conceded a record-breaking three goals, two of which were gifted to Atletico on a plate by number two goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

The Czech shot-stopper was surprisingly brought in for just his third game of the season - and first since October - but Tudor then substituted him for Guglielmo Vicario after just 17 minutes following his calamities.

Tottenham somewhat stabilised after going 4-0 down, as Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke made the scoreline more respectable, but it was a damaging evening both physically and mentally for the Europa League holders.

Tottenham set to be without Cristian Romero, Joao Palhinha for Liverpool clash

© Iconsport / PA Images

In the dying embers of Tuesday's first leg, teammates Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha were involved in a distressing clash of heads, leaving both players flat out on the turf.

Both Palhinha and Romero eventually stood up and came round after several minutes of treatment, but the former was withdrawn, ostensibly against his will as he expressed his frustrations to the medical team.

Captain Romero came back onto the pitch and attempted to continue, but the Argentine quickly bent over and dropped to the turf before then trudging off himself - a farcical situation after he was originally cleared to continue.

The final whistle blew soon after, but if Palhinha and Romero now have to serve concussion protocols, neither man will be able to face Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster at Anfield.

Tottenham are already missing Micky van de Ven for the trip to the champions through suspension - as well as a surfeit of injured troops - while Kevin Danso appeared to be struggling with his ankle at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Romero and Palhinha are also not guaranteed to be available for the second leg with Atletico next Wednesday evening, although the tie is likely a foregone conclusion.

Tottenham's Richarlison suspended for Atletico second leg as another Igor Tudor call backfires

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Tudor's baffling decision to give Kinsky the nod was not the only selection call that backfired on the Croatian - his decision to bring Richarlison back into the starting XI also proved to be ill-advised.

The Brazil international did tee up Porro's first-half goal, but he also picked up his third yellow card of the 2025-26 Champions League, ruling him out of the second leg through suspension.

Bookings in the Champions League are not wiped until the quarter-finals are completed, but Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani are all viable alternative up front.