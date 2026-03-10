Watch Antonin Kinsky's horrible howlers as Igor Tudor commits sack-worthy offence in Atletico vs. Tottenham

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 20:32

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky committed two horrible howlers for two Atletico Madrid goals in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Head coach Igor Tudor made the bold decision to drop number one Guglielmo Vicario for the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano, as Kinsky was brought in for just his third appearance of the season.

The 22-year-old has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season, only taking part in two EFL Cup matches against Doncaster Rovers and Newcastle United in late 2025.

On his first appearance in over four months, Kinsky was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, as he was culpable for Marcos Llorente's swift opening goal in the Spanish capital.

The Czech shot-stopper slipped while trying to hoof the ball upfield, and his sliced clearance fell kindly to Ademola Lookman, who in turn fed Julian Alvarez.

Watch Antonin Kinsky's horrible howlers in Atletico vs. Tottenham

A nightmare moment for Kinsky on his debut as his mistake leads to Llorente's opener for Atlético Madrid ⚽️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/SsHpJxYNIz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 10, 2026

The former Manchester City striker then laid off Llorente, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner with a crisp first-time strike, before Kinsky put his head in his hands.

Things soon went from bad to worse for Spurs and their goalkeeper, who then conceded to Antoine Griezmann before committing another atrocious error to gift Alvarez a goal on a plate.

In a brutal turn of events, Tudor swiftly removed Tottenham's number two for Tottenham's number one, as Vicario replaced his deputy just moments after Alvarez had propelled the hosts into a 3-0 lead.

Kinsky headed straight down the tunnel after a humiliating evening for the former Slavia Prague shot-stopper, who had been hung out to dry by Tudor.

Igor Tudor's Antonin Kinsky gaffe a sack-worthy offence

A second mistake from Kinský allows Álvarez to make it three for Atlético Madrid inside 15 minutes ⚡️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/zeWZlu53Lf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 10, 2026

Yes, Vicario has not covered himself in glory during recent weeks, but very few Spurs players can claim that they have - with the possible exceptions of Archie Gray, Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel.

However, dropping an experienced first-choice goalkeeper for a man who has not played a single minute of competitive football since October was not methodical from Tudor - it was madness.

The opening exchanges of Tuesday's contest with Atletico evoked memories of Cristian Stellini's Newcastle United disaster in 2023, when Tottenham infamously went 5-0 down in just 21 minutes at St James' Park.

Never before had a team been 3-0 up in a UCL knockout game as early as 15 minutes, but Tottenham continue to find new ways to make unwanted history, and the disastrous Tudor experiment surely must end now.