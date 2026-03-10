Tottenham next manager: Shock 34-year-old 'in the frame' to replace Igor Tudor as Spurs boss

By Carter White | 10 Mar 2026 13:31

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in bringing Ryan Mason back to the club if Igor Tudor is sacked.

The Croatian head coach is under major pressure already in North London following a poor start to his interim reign.

Tudor has lost three straight Premier League matches to Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, worsening his side's survival chances.

The relegation-fighting Spurs back currently just a single point above 18th-placed West Ham United with nine games remaining.

The Lilywhites take a break from domestic struggles this week as they visit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Spurs eyeing Mason as Tudor replacement?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are already eyeing a change in the dugout just three matches into Tudor's stint.

The report states that the former Juventus head coach is under immense pressure to turn things around quickly in North London.

If not, Tudor is believed to be at serious risk of dismissal, with Spurs looking at a familiar face to potentially steer the ship.

It is understood that the Lilywhites could bring former player and interim boss Mason back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 43-year-old has taken charge of Spurs on two separate occasions in 2021 and 2023, firstly following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April 2021.

© Imago

Mason's managerial experience

Since stepping down as Spurs interim boss in 2023, Mason has since completed a stint as a permanent first-team manager for the first time in his budding career.

The 43-year-old was given the West Bromwich Albion job at the beginning of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

After struggling to get the Baggies competing near the playoffs, Mason was relieved of his duties in December.