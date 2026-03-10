Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham: Igor Tudor reveals Spurs 'priority' ahead of Champions League tie

By Ben Sully | 10 Mar 2026 01:06 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 01:30

Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Igor Tudor has admitted the club's Premier League survival fight takes priority over the Champions League.

Spurs have been drawn into a relegation battle, having failed to win any of their last 11 Premier League games since beating Crystal Palace in December.

The team's poor form cost Thomas Frank his job in February, leading to Tudor's appointment on a deal until the end of the season.

Tudor was brought in to spark an immediate upturn in fortunes, which has ultimately failed to materialise.

The former Juventus boss has lost each of his first three matches and has already seen his position come under scrutiny.

Tudor prioritising Premier League relegation battle

Spurs will temporarily put their survival bid on hold to focus on Tuesday's Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid.

However, Tottenham may have one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, with Tudor conceding that the club's relegation battle takes priority over the last-16 tie with Atleti.

"Our first aim is Premier League and this needs to be said publicly," Tudor said ahead of Tuesday's first leg at the Metropolitano.

"That doesn't mean we don't want to go to the next round. Every game is important.

"We have to grow so it can be an opportunity. A totally different competition against a team with Champions League history, experience and quality."

Why UCL can help Spurs' survival fight

Spurs fans enjoyed last season's Europa League triumph, and in normal circumstances, they would love to make a deep run in the Champions League.

However, these are far from normal circumstances, with the north London club languishing in 16th place and just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

As a result, they need to focus on securing a 49th consecutive season in the top flight, but that does not mean the Champions League is a complete distraction.

Spurs have done their best work this season in UEFA's elite club competiton and a win on Tuesday would represent their first competitive victory since beating Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the journey.

Even if they fail to beat Diego Simeone's side, a positive performance against a team that recently beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-finals would lift spirits and restore some confidence ahead of a tough league game against Liverpool.