Real Madrid 'seriously considering' 54-year-old as Alvaro Arbeloa replacement this summer

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 20:40 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 20:43

Real Madrid have reportedly added Mauricio Pochettino to their managerial shortlist, with the Argentine viewed as a serious candidate to replace Alvaro Arbeloa this summer.

Arbeloa took charge of Real Madrid on January 12 following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but the Spaniard is highly unlikely to remain at the helm beyond the end of the campaign.

There is expected to be a role back in the youth set-up for Arbeloa this summer, with the club looking to bring in a permanent replacement for Alonso.

According to ESPN, Pochettino has been identified by Los Blancos as a genuine candidate for the role, as the 54-year-old prepares to leave his role with the United States after managing them at the 2026 World Cup.

The report claims that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to discuss a return for Pochettino, but the North London club are facing the possibility of being relegated from the Premier League.

© Imago

Real Madrid add Pochettino to their 'managerial shortlist'

Pochettino has experience of managing in La Liga, having been in charge of Espanyol between 2009 and 2012, boasting a record of 53 wins, 38 draws and 70 losses from his 161 matches at the helm.

The Argentine's work at Espanyol earned him a move to Southampton and then Tottenham, with Pochettino in charge of the latter for over five years.

A spell with Paris Saint-Germain followed before taking charge of Chelsea in July 2023, but he only lasted at Stamford Bridge until May 2024, having clashed with major figures at the club.

There was certainly a degree of surprise when it was announced that Pochettino had taken charge of the United States in September 2024, and he still holds that position.

Pochettino will leave USA post after 2026 World Cup

The South American has a record of 13 wins, two draws and seven defeats from his 22 matches in charge of the USA, and he will manage them at the 2026 World Cup.

Pochettino's contract only runs until the end of the summer tournament, and it is understood that he wants to return to club management for the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid are still fighting on two fronts in the final months of the 2025-26 season, with Los Blancos sitting second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the capital giants are set to take on Manchester City over two legs in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.