Paris Saint-Germain lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 first leg tie

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 20:10 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 21:21

Paris Saint-Germain could be without three players for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Chelsea at the Parc des Princes.

Fabian Ruiz (knee) and Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) both remain sidelined with injuries, while Joao Neves has missed the last three games with an ankle problem and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

If fit, Neves is likely to be recalled in midfield to link up with Vitinha, which would see either Warren Zaire-Emery or 18-year-old Dro Fernandez drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

PSG captain Marquinhos has been an unused substitute in the last two games and head coach Luis Enrique will weigh up whether to recall the experienced Brazilian or continue with Illia Zabarnyi and William Pacho at centre-back.

Nuno Mendes is just one booking away from a suspension, but the Portuguese is still expected to start at left-back, while Achraf Hakimi retains his place on the opposite side of a four-man defence.

After missing three games with a calf injury, Ousmane Dembele featured for 30 minutes as a substitute in PSG’s 3-1 home defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1 last weekend, and the 11-goal forward could be ready to start on Wednesday.

Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Goncalo Ramos and Senny Mayulu are the remaining attack-minded options at Enrique’s disposal who will all battle for starts in the front three.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

