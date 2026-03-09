Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano delivers major update on Man United's 'pursuit' of in-demand Yan Diomande

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 17:41 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 17:43

Manchester United reportedly had scouts in attendance on Saturday to watch RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande in action against Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Diomande's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Leipzig expected to sell the 19-year-old during this summer's transfer window for a huge transfer fee.

The Ivory Coast international is believed to be on Man United's wishlist for the summer market, as the Red Devils look to bring in a left-sided attacker.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his official YouTube channel, Man United scouts watched Diomande in action for Leipzig against Augsburg on Saturday.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Man Utd 'scout' Diomande in Leipzig's clash with Augsburg

The forward has scored 11 times and registered seven assists in 27 appearances for his German club this season, including 10 goals and six assists in the Bundesliga.

Diomande was on the scoresheet against Augsburg, and his overall performance would have made a positive impression on the representatives from Man United.

According to SofaScore, the forward completed five successful dribbles, while he had eight progressive carries and finished with a pass success rate of 84%.

Diomande also won seven of his 13 ground duels and made seven recoveries, demonstrating his defensive abilities, which is what Man United will be looking for in a new wide player.

Romano has claimed that 'several clubs' are interested in Diomande, including Paris Saint-Germain, while major teams are in Spain are also following his progress.

© Imago / Picture Point LE

How much would Diomande cost this summer?

There have been suggestions that Leipzig could demand as much as £80m for Diomande this summer, and the German club are in a strong position when it comes to his future.

Indeed, the attacker only arrived at Leipzig from Leganes last summer, and he has a contract with the Red Bulls until the summer of 2030.

Diomande moved to the United States at a young age and represented the DME Academy before securing a move to Leganes in November 2024.