Man Utd view former Premier League boss as 'serious candidate' for top job at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 13:01

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly viewed by Manchester United as a serious candidate to become their new head coach this summer.

Michael Carrick has performed impressively at Old Trafford since replacing Ruben Amorim as head coach, and the 44-year-old remains the favourite to secure the job on a permanent basis at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, some recent lacklustre performances have calmed suggestions that the club have already decided to hand Carrick the role on a long-term basis.

Carrick has guided the Red Devils to six wins from their eight matches under his leadership, with the 20-time English champions currently third in the Premier League table.

However, Man United struggled in their last match, suffering a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

De Zerbi high on Man Utd's 'managerial shortlist'

De Zerbi is currently out of work, having left Marseille towards the start of February, and he is currently being heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

However, the 46-year-old is believed to be waiting to see whether Man United speak with him over the top job at Old Trafford.

De Zerbi has experience of the Premier League, having been in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion between 2022 and 2024, boasting a record of 38 wins, 22 draws and 29 defeats from his 89 matches at the helm.

The Italian is known for his attacking-minded possession-based football, and his tactical flexibility is believed to have led to him being placed high on Man United's shortlist.

© Imago / Sportimage

Which other managers are Man Utd considering?

Oliver Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and Man United could potentially speak with the 51-year-old about the job at Old Trafford.

Alongside Carrick and De Zerbi, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is also thought to be a target, in addition to ex-England manager Gareth Southgate.

Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique, USA's Mauricio Pochettino and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are also among the potential options for Man United.