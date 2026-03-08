Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 11:34

Taking a break from their Premier League relegation battle, crisis club Tottenham Hotspur venture to the Wanda Metropolitano for Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg with Atletico Madrid.

The Europa League holders achieved an impressive fourth-placed league-phase finish despite their domestic disasters, while Diego Simeone's crop got the better of Club Brugge in the playoff rounds.

Match preview

As was the case during the iconic Ange Postecoglou second season, continental competition has provided Tottenham with safe haven while their Premier League campaign continues to unravel - at least up to this point.

A side that cannot buy a win in the top flight earned no fewer than five in the league phase, including statement 2-0 victories over Bundesliga outfits Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt to finish above all of Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea in the 36-team table.

In the eyes of many, Tottenham's stellar European displays and pitiful domestic performances said a great deal about the quality of football in England compared to other Big Five leagues, as did the fact that five Premier League clubs earned a direct ticket to the last 16 of the competition.

That theory will be put to the test again on Tuesday, when Tottenham will go in search of a fourth straight UCL victory and a sixth clean sheet from their last seven in the tournament, but travelling supporters will not be holding their breath.

Little more can be said about Spurs' atrocious top-flight fortunes that has not already been said; Thursday's 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace - in which Igor Tudor's men took the lead before imploding - saw them set a new unwanted club record of 11 consecutive Premier League games without a win as they lie just one point above the dreaded drop zone.

Now reeling from a fifth straight loss in all tournaments - and third on the spin under Tudor - Tottenham have already been tipped to hand the Croatian his P45, but not before he oversees Tuesday's taxing first-leg test.

Finishing three points and 10 places worse off than Tottenham in the league-phase table, former runners-up Atletico Madrid survived a Club Brugge-sized scare to earn a date with the Lilywhites, triumphing 7-4 in a chaotic playoff tie.

Simeone's side shared the spoils in a six-goal Belgian thriller during the inaugural encounter, before an Alexander Sorloth-inspired 4-1 success on their own turf - in which the Scandinavian struck a hat-trick - sent them through.

Hitherto heralded for their staunch defensive nature, Atletico ended the league phase with the worst rearguard record of all top-16 clubs - 15 goals conceded - and have shown little to suggest that their backline issues will be fixed anytime soon.

Indeed, Simeone's men have shipped five goals in their last two games, albeit inconsequentially; a 3-0 Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona meant nothing thanks to their 4-0 first-leg battering of the Blaugrana, and Saturday's La Liga visit of Real Sociedad ended in a 3-2 success.

The latter result also marked Atletico's fourth straight home win - during which time they have scored at least three goals in all of those victories - but the hosts' only previous competitive match with Spurs ended embarrassingly.

The two clubs are reuniting almost 63 years on from their maiden meeting in the 1963 Cup Winners' Cup final, where Jimmy Greaves netted twice in a 5-1 win for Tottenham, but a repeat of that resounding triumph on Tuesday is surely just a pipe dream.

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

W

W

D

L

D

W

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

L

W

Tottenham Hotspur Champions League form:

D

W

L

W

W

W

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

Tottenham's Crystal Palace collapse was triggered by Micky van de Ven's sending-off for a last-man foul, but the Dutchman will serve his impending suspension in league action and is fine to feature on Tuesday night, as is Cristian Romero following his domestic ban.

The visitors have just had the luxury of a weekend off thanks to their premature FA Cup exit, and Tudor is hopeful of having Djed Spence back in action following a calf injury, while Destiny Udogie (thigh) is not too far away from a return either.

However, Wilson Odobert (ACL), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh) are still out, while Radu Dragusin missed Thursday's loss due to a knock and will need a once-over too.

As for Atletico Madrid, January signing Rodrigo Mendoza came off at half time against Real Sociedad due to an ankle problem, one that has made the 20-year-old a serious doubt for the first leg.

Mendoza is just one of two fitness concerns for Simeone at present, though, and the other - hamstring victim Pablo Barrios - could even make himself available for the visit of Tudor's side.

Confirmed to be staying in Spain despite rumours of an MLS move, Antoine Griezmann made a crucial impact off the bench against Real Sociedad, as did two-goal hero Nico Gonzalez - both have put themselves in the frame for starts here.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Cardoso, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Sarr, Gray; Simons; Tel, Solanke

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

With Romero and Van de Ven back together, Tottenham should not be such a horror show at the back, but the Lilywhites are still lacking in attacking ideas and a clear identity under Tudor.

The visitors' domestic troubles meant nothing against Dortmund or Frankfurt, but an Atletico team with a taste for goals at home should put one foot firmly in the quarter-finals.

