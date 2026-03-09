Liverpool transfer news: Fresh twist in race for "outstanding" Barcelona, Bayern Munich-linked defender

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Mar 2026 01:27

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has hinted that Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund may not be a target amid interest from Liverpool and Barcelona.

The summer transfer window is set to be key for the Reds in their quest to fight their way back to the top of the Premier League.

One of the most important areas to address will undoubtedly be their defence, especially given centre-back Ibrahima Konate is set to leave for free at the end of the season as things stand.

The Merseysiders have been linked to Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck, but so have Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

However, Bayern chief Dreesen has hinted at the club being happy with their current centre-back options, telling reporters: "There's no doubt that Schlotterbeck is an outstanding player. He's a Borussia Dortmund player.

"We don't need to speculate about where he'll be playing at some point and if he will extend his contract or not. We've extended Upamecano's contract. We're very well equipped with three great centre-backs."

Schlotterbeck is contracted to Dortmund until the end of 2026-27, so there is a real chance that he will leave BVB in the summer.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Can Liverpool beat Barcelona and Bayern Munich to Nico Schlotterbeck?

Should Bayern reignite their interest in Schlotterbeck, it will be difficult for Liverpool to convince the defender to join, especially if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

There is also significant uncertainty regarding the future of boss Arne Slot, though Hansi Flick has come under pressure at Barca.

Liverpool have already agreed to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes in the summer, and while another defender may have to be signed if Konate leaves, Schlotterbeck would not be a guaranteed starter.

Schlotterbeck also prefers to play on the left side of defence, and given Virgil van Dijk is certain to remain in the XI next season, then it is not clear if the Dortmund star would have a place in the team.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

What else do Liverpool need in defence?

Slot has often praised Paris Saint-Germain's use of attacking full-backs, but while the Reds tried to replicate that dynamic with Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, neither are as strong in buildup as Nuno Mendes or Achraf Hakimi.

If Liverpool want to improve in defence, signing at least one full-back capable of contributing during buildup phases would be sensible.

While Schlotterbeck might not suit Liverpool's immediate needs, the club will also have to plan for a future without Van Dijk sooner rather than later, so the club would benefit if they looked to bring in a young successor.