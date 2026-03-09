Man Utd vs. Liverpool: Bitter rivals 'in competition' for £25m-rated Premier League defender

By Matt Law | 09 Mar 2026 12:12 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 12:15

Manchester United and Liverpool could reportedly go head-to-head for the signature of Fulham defender Antonee Robinson during this summer's transfer window.

Robinson has had a difficult 2025-26 campaign due to injury problems, with the full-back being restricted to just 17 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 28-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League, and at his best, is regarded as one of the best left-backs in England's top flight.

A recent report claimed that Man United's main competition for Robinson this summer could come from fellow top-five rivals Aston Villa.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Liverpool 'battling' Man Utd for Robinson deal

However, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are emerging as serious contenders, with Arne Slot's side potentially moving into pole position.

The report claims that Robinson is aware of interest from Man United but would rather make the move to Anfield during this summer's transfer window.

Fulham are believed to value Robinson in the region of £25m, and Marco Silva's side are in a strong negotiating position, as his current deal does not expire until June 2028.

Man United are said to be in the market for a new left-back this summer, with Luke Shaw potentially entering the latter stages of his time at Old Trafford.

Patrick Dorgu was signed last year as a left-back, but the Denmark international had been in excellent form further forward before picking up a hamstring injury.

© Imago

Fulham 'value' Robinson at £25m amid transfer interest

Man United do have two highly-rated young left-backs at the club in the shape of Diego Leon and Harry Amass, but the club are believed to want experience in that area.

Liverpool, meanwhile, signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer, and the club also still have Andrew Robertson in their ranks.

Robertson was heavily linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window, but he ultimately remained with Slot's side.

The Scotland international's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, though, and he could therefore be in the final stages of his time at Anfield.