Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: Why Alisson will miss Champions League clash as 21-man squad is confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 16:12 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 16:14

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Tuesday evening.

The Brazil international is the undisputed number one shot-stopper at Anfield and has played 32 times for Arne Slot’s side across all competitions this season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Alisson was present in first-team training at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby on Monday, but the 33-year-old has since been left out of Liverpool’s 21-man travelling squad to Turkey.

As per multiple reports, Alisson felt some discomfort towards the end of the open training session on Monday and will not be risked against Galatasaray as a result.

Liverpool are believed to be mindful of previous injury issues Alisson has dealt with this term, with the goalkeeper missing eight games towards the end of last year with a hamstring problem.

The nature of Alisson's injury remains unclear at present and he has now become a doubt for Liverpool’s next Premier League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Mamardashvili ready to replace injured Alisson for Galatasaray clash

In the absence of Alisson, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to start between the sticks against Galatasaray for the first time since mid-January, while Freddie Woodman provides backup as a substitute.

Mamardashvili has been limited to only 12 first-team appearances for Liverpool in all tournaments this season, but he remains patient and is ready to prove his worth whenever he is called upon.

“It is never easy because there is just one goal,” Mamardashvili told The Reds Roundtable. “If I don’t play, I don’t mind. I have to work hard every day and that’s it. My time will come for sure. Maybe not this year but my time will come.”

“My ex goalkeeper coach, Jose Manuel Ochotorena when I was in Valencia, told me I have to find balance between ambition and patience, so keep working hard and you never know when your chance is coming.”

Elsewhere, Federico Chiesa was absent from Liverpool training on Monday and the forward has been left out of Slot’s 21-man squad.

Teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni was also not pictured in the open training session, having previously played 45 minutes for the Under-21s in a 5-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, but he has travelled with the senior squad to Turkey.

Mohamed Salah is one a plethora of Liverpool stars who has also been selected, with the Egyptian looking to break two European records in Tuesday’s clash with Galatasaray.

Liverpool’s 21-man squad to face Galatasaray in full:

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andrew Robertson, Freddie Woodman, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, Kieran Morrison, Rio Ngumoha, Kornel Misciur.