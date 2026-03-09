Liverpool handed new double injury concern for Galatasaray Champions League clash as duo miss open training

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 11:58

Liverpool duo Federico Chiesa and Trey Nyoni were both missing from the Reds' open training session ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg away to Galatasaray.

Arne Slot's men make the trek to Rams Park aiming to avenge their 1-0 league-phase loss in September, but the Dutchman's squad is not quite in tip-top shape.

Record signing Alexander Isak is still working his way back from a serious leg injury, and the £125m man is not scheduled to return until late March or early April in the best-case scenario.

Furthermore, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are nursing serious knee injuries, while experienced midfielder Wataru Endo is also sidelined with an ankle issue.

Liverpool at least welcomed Florian Wirtz back from a back issue in Friday's FA Cup fifth-round win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but Slot may have been handed a new double blow for the trip to Turkey.

Federico Chiesa, Trey Nyoni miss training before Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

As is customary before European fixtures, Liverpool opened up a portion of their training session to the media on Monday morning, but neither Chiesa nor Nyoni were spotted with the team.

It remains to be seen whether the pair are included on Liverpool's travelling squad list for the first leg, and if Slot issues a pre-game update in his press conference after the Reds land on Monday.

However, the duo's absences hint at fresh injury concerns for the Premier League champions, although neither man was expected to play a prominent role in the first leg.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Nyoni has made just nine appearances for Liverpool in all tournaments in 2025-26, including one substitute outing in the Champions League against Qarabag.

Meanwhile, Chiesa was always likely to be benched in favour of Mohamed Salah, who could overtake both Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry on Tuesday evening.

Arne Slot, Dominik Szoboszlai out to break Liverpool records in Galatasaray clash

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

While Salah is chasing more slices of history against Galatasaray, head coach Slot and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai could also enter the record books against the Super Lig giants.

Tuesday's first leg will mark Slot's 100th match in charge of Liverpool, and the former Feyenoord coach has already achieved 62 victories from his first 99 games at the helm.

Should Slot mastermind another success on Tuesday, the Dutchman will break Sir Kenny Dalglish's record for the most wins by a Liverpool manager in their first 100 games in the hotseat.

Key to Slot's chances of dethroning Dalglish will be Szoboszlai, who has either scored or assisted in seven of his eight UCL appearances this season, including each of his last six on the spin.

If the Hungarian scores or sets up a teammate at Rams Park, he will become the first Liverpool player to claim a goal or assist in seven consecutive appearances in the Champions League proper.