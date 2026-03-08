Arsenal, Tottenham handed major Leon Goretzka boost as Bayern midfielder makes transfer statement

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Mar 2026 16:47

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has hinted at a possible move to the Premier League amid reported interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The German midfielder has made 297 appearances for the Bavarian club since joining from Schalke in the summer of 2018.

Goretzka has made 17 starts in the Bundesliga this season while adding five appearances from the bench, registering two goals and one assist.

However, the midfielder's time at the Allianz Arena appears to be coming to an end after confirming that he will leave Bayern at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for the German international, while Serie A giants Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in signing him.

Leon Goretzka hints at Premier League move?

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Reports have previously suggested that Goretzka is keen on a move to the Premier League as he believes his playing style would suit English football.

The 31-year-old has admitted that he wants to experience competitive football outside Germany, which could encourage clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham.

“I already said it when I announced my decision, that I felt the time was right,” Goretzka said to Sky Germany.

“Maybe it’s my last chance to go abroad. I really want to play competitive football again. We’ll see what opportunities arise. I’m completely relaxed about it. I’m just going to let things unfold.

“Who doesn’t like sunshine, right? But I’m certainly not going to base my next move on the weather. We’ll find something nice.”

Arsenal or Tottenham - who have better chance to sign Goretzka?

© Imago

The Gunners reportedly failed to sign Goretzka in the January window, and they could be in the race to land him for free in the summer.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has suggested that Arsenal are leading the race to sign him, and they could be his dream destination should an offer be on the table.

Goretzka is a highly experienced midfielder who has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Bayern, winning six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League, and he could form a strong midfield partnership alongside Declan Rice.

Tottenham signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern last summer, but it remains unclear whether they will pursue a permanent deal after a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Although Spurs could attempt to lure Goretzka to north London, the midfielder may be reluctant to join them if they are unable to offer Champions League football.