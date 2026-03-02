Arsenal transfer news: Gunners receive 'huge boost' in pursuit of Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka

By Ben Sully | 02 Mar 2026 23:43 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 23:43

Arsenal have reportedly received encouragement in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international has amassed 296 appearances since he joined the Bavarians in the summer of 2018.

However, his successful time at the Allianz Arena is drawing to a close, having confirmed that he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

With Goretzka set to become a free agent, he is expected to be inundated with proposals from clubs across Europe.

Arsenal receive Goretzka boost

Arsenal are believed to be in the frame for the experienced midfielder, while Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

According to journalist Christian Falk, there is plenty of interest in Italy from Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

However, Falk claims that Goretzka's 'main target' is to join a Premier League club, offering a signicant boost to Arsenal in their pursuit.

The Gunners failed in their efforts to sign Goretzka in the January window, and it now remains to be seen whether they revisit their interest with a contract proposal.

Do Arsenal need to sign Goretzka?

Goretzka has proven to be a quality operator during his time at Bayern and also boasts a wealth of trophy-winning experience.

That said, there may be concern about whether he will be able to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Premier League, especially as he turned 31 last month.

There may be a trail of thought that Arsenal are better served looking for a younger player with the potential to stay at the Emirates Stadium for the long term.

The value in pursuing the German ultimately depends on whether Arsenal are looking to sign someone to challenge for a regular starting role or a player of Goretzka's experience to add depth to the current midfield options of Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard.