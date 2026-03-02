Brighton lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as James Milner dropped

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 10:14

Brighton & Hove Albion veteran James Milner could be axed from the starting XI when the Seagulls welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium for Wednesday's Premier League battle.

The 40-year-old made a record-extending 655th English top-flight appearance in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest and lasted 86 minutes, having seen out the win over Brentford the weekend before.

However, Fabian Hurzeler must now take the tight turnaround into equation, and the youthful Carlos Baleba - born two years after Milner's Premier League debut - could take the Englishman's place in the centre.

Baleba's return to the XI could be one of two changes from the hosts, as right-back Mats Wieffer came off with an unspecified injury against Forest, so Joel Veltman should be primed for a starting role on Wednesday.

Maxim De Cuyper is another viable alternative to Ferdi Kadioglu in defence - both left-backs were formerly linked with moves to Arsenal - but the Turkish defender should have the job of keeping Bukayo Saka quiet.

Diego Gomez's stunning strike on Sunday will surely be enough to see the South American retained, and the same goes for Jack Hinshelwood, who teed up Danny Welbeck's winner last time out.

The latter reunites with Arsenal after scoring his 10th Premier League goal of the season against Forest, and one more strike would see him set a new personal best for a top-flight campaign, at 35 years young.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Baleba; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Mitoma; Welbeck

