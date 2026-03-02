Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Brighton: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Ben White latest

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 08:25

With their Premier League title fate still in their own hands, Arsenal hit the road to face Brighton & Hove Albion in Wednesday's showdown at the Amex Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side made life difficult for themselves against 10-man Chelsea on Sunday evening, but they relied on their trusty set-pieces to come away with a 2-1 victory at a nervy Emirates.

In doing so, the Gunners restored their five-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, although the Sky Blues - who face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday - still have a game in hand.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Brighton, who edged out Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their opening match of March.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Brighton)

Declan Rice was seen moving gingerly in the second half against Chelsea, and Arteta has admitted that the midfielder - who has only missed four games for club and country through injury since joining Arsenal - is a doubt for Wednesday.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Brighton)

Martin Odegaard made a swift recovery from the knee injury he picked up at Brentford, but his issue flared up again during the week and prevented him from turning out against Chelsea.

Arteta suggested that his absence was a precautionary one, but his participation in Wednesday's clash is up in the air.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Brighton)

Likewise, Ben White is on the visitors' touch-and-go list after missing each of Arsenal's last two games with a knock - the latest in a long line of fitness setbacks for the Englishman.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Arsenal's only long-term absentee at present, Mikel Merino is on the mend from a foot operation and is fighting tooth and nail to return before the end of the season - and indeed the World Cup.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this game.