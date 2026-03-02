Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye 'record transfer' for Ligue 1 midfielder

By Axel Clody | 02 Mar 2026 09:04

Manchester United is reportedly prepared to spend a fortune to secure the services of Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare this summer.

Although Racing Club de Lens have gone two matches without a win against Monaco (2-3) and Strasbourg (1-1), Pierre Sage's side still believe in their chances of winning a first Ligue 1 title since 1998.

However, their success on the pitch is likely to have consequences in the summer transfer market, with the club aware that their key players will attract significant interest from across Europe.

Manchester United ready to offer £35m for Sangare

© Imago / PsnewZ

To put it plainly, it will be very difficult for the Lens board to resist major offers from some of the biggest clubs on the continent, even if the prospect of Champions League qualification could help them retain some of their best players.

The club must notably brace for a potential midfield overhaul, with a possible departure for one of their summer 2025 signings: Mamadou Sangare.

Signed for just £6.8m (€8m) ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Mali international has established himself as one of the best players in his position in Ligue 1.

After missing a few weeks due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, the former Rapid Vienna man has made 19 Ligue 1 starts for a total of 22 appearances in all competitions.

The performances of the Bamako-born midfielder, who is under contract until June 2030, have attracted the attention of a Premier League heavyweight.

A deal that could smash Lens' transfer record

© Imago

According to Africa Foot, Manchester United have identified him as a target for the 2026-27 season.

With the confirmed departure of Casemiro and the possible exit of Manuel Ugarte, the Red Devils need to strengthen their midfield and are reportedly considering Sangare. United are said to be willing to spend around £35m (€40m).

That figure is well above his current market value, estimated at €15m by Transfermarkt. Should such a deal go through, Lens would make a significant profit and complete the record sale in their history, surpassing the current joint record held by Belgian striker Lois Openda and Uzbek centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who were sold to RB Leipzig and Manchester City respectively for €40m each.