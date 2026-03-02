Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Aston Villa: Marc Cucurella, Estevao Willian latest

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 10:51

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday evening when they square off against Aston Villa.

The Blues are enduring their first rocky period under Liam Rosenior, with the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday leaving them in sixth place in the Premier League table.

With a six-point gap between Chelsea and their fourth-placed opponents, this contest is viewed as being potentially pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their trip to the West Midlands.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 11 (vs. Paris Saint-Germain)

In his latest update on Marc Cucurella, Rosenior suggested that the left-back was progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury. However, this game will come too soon for the Spaniard.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill is still undergoing an extended recovery following a severe knee injury sustained prior to the beginning of the 2025–26 season, and the centre-back faces a challenge to recover before the end of the season.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was substituted in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 due to a hamstring injury. As it stands, no date has been suggested for his return.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: Unknown

Rosenior revealed last week that he expected Estevao Willian to be sidelined for "a little while longer". With just a three-day gap between the Arsenal game and this one, the Brazilian will remain absent.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Colorsport

While Wesley Fofana will return to the squad after serving a one-match suspension, Pedro Neto will miss this contest courtesy of his red card against Arsenal.

Mykhaylo Mudryk also remains suspended courtesy of a positive drugs test at the back end of 2024.