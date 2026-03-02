Chelsea transfer news: Blues and PSG set for transfer battle over four players in summer 2026

By Axel Clody | 02 Mar 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 09:34

Set to face each other in the Champions League last 16 next month, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to clash over several players ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Having dispatched AS Monaco in the play-offs, Paris Saint-Germain will take on Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 on 11 and 17 March, in a rematch of last summer's Club World Cup final which the Blues, then managed by Enzo Maresca, won convincingly 3-0 on 13 July.

This upcoming two-legged tie may not be the only battle between the two clubs. Behind the scenes, the coming months could also see another clash, this time in the transfer market.

In other words, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain could be interested in the same players ahead of the 2026-27 season. In Belgium, Sporza reports that both London and Paris have positioned themselves for a quartet from the Belgian top flight.

Chelsea and PSG tracking four Genk players

© Imago / Photo News

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring four players from KRC Genk, currently 8th in their league and through to the Europa League last 16: Belgian centre-back Matte Smets, Ecuadorian left-back Yaimar Medina, Moroccan right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi and Greek attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas.

However, it will not simply be a case of one club beating the other, but rather a long list of suitors to contend with.

Besides Chelsea and PSG, Ajax Amsterdam, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Napoli and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly in the race.