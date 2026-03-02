Man United transfer news: Midfielder compared to Sergio Busquets, Rodri 'wanted by Red Devils' but there's a catch

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 09:56 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 09:58

Manchester United scouts have reportedly been tracking Chema Andres this season, with a view to potentially making a move for the Stuttgart midfielder during the summer market.

The 20-year-old arrived at Die Roten from Real Madrid last summer, and he has been in excellent form for Stuttgart this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions, contributing two goals and two assists in the process.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United scouts have been hugely impressed with the midfielder's performances during the 2025-26 campaign, and the Red Devils are giving serious consideration to moving for him this summer.

The report claims that Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action this season.

Compared to Sergio Busquets and Rodri, Andres is a four-time Spain Under-21s international, and Stuttgart will seemingly find it incredibly difficult to keep hold of the youngster beyond the end of the campaign.

© Imago

Man United 'keen' on summer deal for Stuttgart's Andres

However, Man United will find it difficult to sign Andres this summer due to the presence of Real Madrid, who are in control of the Spaniard's future.

When Los Blancos sold Chema to Stuttgart for €2.3m (£2m) last summer, the Spanish giants inserted a buy-back clause into the deal, which is thought to be only €11.4m (£10m).

Chema joined Levante's youth academy at the age of eight before moving to Real Madrid's famous youth system five years later.

The midfielder progressed through the various age groups at the Spanish club before representing Real Madrid C and Real Madrid B ahead of a first-team debut.

Chema made his senior debut for Los Blancos in January 2025, and he featured on three occasions in total during the 2024-25 season before making the move to Stuttgart, signing a contract with the German club until June 2030.

© Imago

Real Madrid are standing in Man United's way for Andres

It will be incredibly difficult for Man United to sign Andres this summer due to the presence of Real Madrid, who have a very low buy-back fee.

Even if he is not deemed to be in Real Madrid's plans for next season, it makes sense from a business point of view to activate the clause this summer and then sell him on at some stage for a much higher fee, such is his potential.

It will be a tough one for Man United to navigate, but it does appear that the 20-time English champions are determined to win the race for his signature.