Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Newcastle United: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount updates

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 11:04 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 11:06

Manchester United are back in action on Wednesday night when they square off against Newcastle United.

Michael Carrick takes his side to St James' Park looking to back up their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With a six-point advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table, the Red Devils are looking to take another step towards securing qualification for the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with the Magpies, who occupy 13th spot in England's top flight.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Newcastle)

While Lisandro Martinez is believed to be close to a return to action from a minor calf injury, Carrick claimed on Sunday that it is "hard to say" when the Argentine will be back in contention.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Matthijs de Ligt has missed Man United's last 16 matches in all competitions due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again miss out here, but the centre-back is on course to return to action at some stage in March.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Patrick Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal, and the Denmark international faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of March, with his return most likely to come at the start of April.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Newcastle)

Mount has missed Man United's last five Premier League matches due to a knock. However, with the playmaker having been back in training for a number of days and Carrick speaking positively about an imminent return, he could be named on the substitutes' bench at St James' Park.

© Iconsport / PA Images Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Knock/illness Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Newcastle) Although Luke Shaw took a heavy knock to his foot during the first half against Palace and was subsequently substituted, Carrick suggested after the game that illness also played its part in the withdrawal. With just a three-day turnaround, the left-back may be struggling to feature in the North-East. Harry Maguire © Iconsport / PA Images Status: Minor doubt Type of injury: Illness Possible return date: March 4 (vs. Newcastle) Carrick also suggested that Harry Maguire needed to be substituted because he was struggling with illness during the latter stages versus Palace. The centre-back will now be assessed ahead of the game with Newcastle.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.