Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes surpasses David Beckham total with man-of-the-match performance vs. Crystal Palace

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 09:34

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has now scored and assisted in 18 different Premier League matches for the Red Devils, overtaking David Beckham's total for the club (17).

Fernandes now only trails Wayne Rooney (35) and Ryan Giggs (22) in this particular list, with the Portugal international proving to be an incredible signing for the club.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals and registered 14 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

On Sunday, the attacker scored his side's leveller from the penalty spot against Crystal Palace before setting up Benjamin Sesko for the winner.

Fernandes is now on 105 goals and 100 assists in 317 appearances for the 20-time English champions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

Fernandes inspired Man Utd to a home win over Palace

However, the attacker has admitted that it has been difficult for him to get used to playing so few matches this season due to Man United's absence from Europe.

"It has to be huge because, you know, like we struggle a lot this season by playing just one game a week," Fernandes told MUTV. "At least, I did!

"And I'm pretty sure also players that have played less because we have less games. It's more difficult to rotate.

"I think everyone needs the chance to play but, when you have a game [only] every week, it's more difficult for a manager to make a lot of changes and give a lot of opportunities.

"When you play in Europe, with the amount of games you have to play, it gets important also for the squad to understand everyone is very important, on any moment of the season. It still is but, with more games, you have more chances to play.

"And, mainly, to be in the best competition in the world, that is the Champions League, and try to go for a competition that the club has a huge history in."

Man Utd simply have to keep Fernandes this summer

Fernandes' future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of clubs thought to be keen to sign the Portuguese during the summer market.

However, a recent report claimed that Fernandes would stay if Man United qualified for next season's Champions League - the Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table and in an excellent position to secure a return for Europe's top competition next term.

Man United simply have to keep hold of Fernandes, and if that means handing him another new contract on improved terms, then so be it.