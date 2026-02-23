Man United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford this summer 'under one condition'

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 18:27

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly 'certain' to stay at Old Trafford next season if the club secure qualification for the Champions League.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, with Man United failing to qualify for Europe, but the attacker was ultimately convinced to remain with the 20-time English champions.

There is once again speculation surrounding Fernandes' future, with the 31-year-old still believed to have major offers from the Saudi Pro League, while a number of European clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation in Manchester.

However, according to journalist Steve Bates, writing for GiveMeSport, Fernandes is 'certain' to stay at Old Trafford if the club secure qualification for next season's Champions League.

The report claims that the Portuguese is 'upbeat and positive' about Man United's future, having formed a strong relationship with head coach Michael Carrick, who is now said to be in pole position to be appointed on a long-term basis.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Fernandes 'to stay' at Man United if club qualify for next season's Champions League

Fernandes has been one of Man United's best-ever signings, scoring 104 goals and registering 99 assists in 315 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The attacker has once again been in strong form for the Red Devils this term, scoring six goals and registering 13 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Man United have already announced the departure of Casemiro on a free transfer, and the club are therefore even more determined to keep hold of Fernandes.

The attacker has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of June 2027, with the option of a further year, so there is no immediate panic surrounding the Portuguese.

© Imago / News Images

Will Man United qualify for the 2026-27 Champions League?

Man United are currently in a strong position in the Premier League table when it comes to securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

Indeed, the Red Devils are fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, with their game in hand coming against Everton on Monday night.

Man United's absence from Europe gives them an advantage over the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, while a win over Everton on Monday evening would take them to within three points of third-placed Aston Villa in the table.

The 20-time English champions have picked up 13 points from their five league games under the leadership of Carrick.