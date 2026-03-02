Arsenal lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Declan Rice injury worry

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 10:14

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces being without two of his three first-choice midfielders for Wednesday's Premier League showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Gunners lost Declan Rice to an unspecified injury during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Chelsea, while Martin Odegaard was ruled out of the London derby after his previous knee concern flared up.

Neither man is classed as definitely missing from the midweek game yet, but the tight turnaround makes it difficult to envisage either midfielder making the first XI, even if they are passed fit.

No Rice, no Odegaard and no Mikel Merino would severely limit Arteta's options in the left eight role, so the Gunners boss could finally trial Myles Lewis-Skelly in a central position.

The Hale End graduate was due to be given a run-out in midfield against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, but after Riccardo Calafiori picked up an injury in the warm-up, he was thrust into his familiar left-back role.

The latter is now fully fit again and could also replace Piero Hincapie at left-back, while Cristhian Mosquera is an alternative to the overworked Jurrien Timber at right-back while Ben White manages a knock.

Arteta affirmed after the Chelsea game that changes are coming for midweek, so the returning Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli should also come into consideration for starts, the former potentially in a deeper role in support of Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Havertz, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this game