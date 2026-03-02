Man City lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Erling Haaland decision made

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 11:21 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 11:31

Manchester City fans are waiting with bated breath to hear the latest on Erling Haaland's condition ahead of Wednesday's Premier League showdown with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

The Norwegian powerhouse missed Saturday's 1-0 victory over Leeds United as a result of a fresh injury, which was thought to have been a knee problem before Pep Guardiola confirmed otherwise.

While the City boss is yet to face the media, Haaland's status for Wednesday's game is clouded in uncertainty, and the hosts also have a new concern over Nico O'Reilly, who took a whack to the ankle on Saturday.

Omar Marmoush should be retained in the forward line if Haaland is spared, while Tijjani Reijnders is the most natural replacement for O'Reilly and could even be part of a triple change for the Citizens.

Phil Foden and Nico Gonzalez are candidates to replace Bernardo Silva and Rodri, as Guardiola also has the FA Cup clash with Newcastle United and the Champions League battle with Real Madrid to factor into the equation.

Nevertheless, Rayan Cherki and Elland Road match-winner Antoine Semenyo should be retained out wide, and Guardiola is also expected to stick with the same defensive formula after Saturday's clean sheet.

Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined for the Citizens with respective calf and ankle problems, and neither man will return for at least several weeks.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this match