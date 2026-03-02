Man United lineup vs. Newcastle United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Michael Carrick facing defensive dilemma

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 13:07

Michael Carrick faces the possibility of having to make changes to his Manchester United defence for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

The Red Devils head into this contest on the back of a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, Carrick taking his points tally since his interim appointment to 19 from a possible 21.

However, with a three-day turnaround and fitness issues suffered during that game, the Englishman may have to make two alterations to his backline.

After the match at the weekend, Carrick revealed that Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire had both been feeling unwell and needed to be substituted.

Furthermore, Shaw also suffered a heavy knock to his foot prior to his withdrawal. Therefore, Noussair Mazraoui is on standby to deputise at left-back.

While Maguire is less of a doubt, Ayden Heaven or Lisandro Martinez - if he has recovered from a calf injury - could return to the first XI.

Barring any other fitness concerns, the remainder of the team could stay the same, with Benjamin Sesko in line for another start on the back of his winning goal versus the Eagles.

Mason Mount may return to the squad after five games on the sidelines, but the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu will not feature at St James' Park.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

