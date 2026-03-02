Premier League Gameweek 29
Newcastle
Mar 4, 2026 8.15pm
St. James' Park
Man Utd

Newcastle United lineup vs. Man United Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Eddie Howe considers multiple changes

Howe to make multiple changes? Predicted Newcastle XI vs. Man United
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is expected to make multiple changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Howe watched his Magpies side suffer a 3-2 defeat to Everton on Saturday, extending their dismal top-flight run to five losses from six matches.

With Sven Botman having remained as an unused substitute for that contest, the Netherlands international could replace Dan Burn in the middle of the backline.

Jacob Ramsey is a fitness doubt after being unwell during the Everton game. Joe Willock could get the nod as his replacement.

There is also a decision to make over Nick Woltemade. While the Germany international has made an impact in a deeper creative role, Howe may prefer to use him as a traditional number nine for this fixture.

That would likely see Anthony Gordon return to the left and Joelinton revert back to his usual position in a central-midfield three.

Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy are vying for starts on the flank. Anthony Elanga appears highly likely to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes are all expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

