Cristiano Ronaldo injury news: Portuguese hero to undergo 'urgent' tests amid World Cup doubt

By Carter White | 02 Mar 2026 12:56

Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared for 'urgent' medical tests after picking up a muscular injury whilst playing for Al-Nassr on Saturday night.

The 41-year-old has made the headlines off the pitch in recent days by announcing a new business venture as he looks to diversify his influence in the world of football, with his retirement drawing closer.

At the end of February, Ronaldo revealed that he has purchased a 25% stake in Spanish second-division club Almeria, who have spent spells playing in La Liga against Real Madrid in the past.

Now a minority owner of the La Liga 2 outfit, the Portugal international is also being touted to expand his influence over the game in the coming years, with Manchester United an area of interest to the sporting legend.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a productive campaign for Al-Nassr on the pitch, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists across 22 Saudi Pro League matches, as well as one strike in the Saudi Super Cup.

© Iconsport / LaPresse / Icon Sport

Ronaldo set for 'urgent' medical tests

The footballing icon's road to the World Cup in North America in June has been thrown into doubt over the weekend, when Ronaldo took to the pitch for Al-Nassr in a league fixture with strugglers Al-Fayha.

The game started poorly for the veteran striker, who dragged a penalty effort wide of the left post to miss from 12 yards out, meaning that he has now failed to score 35 spot kicks throughout his glistening career.

Things got worse for Ronaldo from that point onwards, as the 41-year-old was forced off during the final 10 minutes of contest after picking up a muscular injury, signalling to the bench that he was unable to continue.

During the final stages of the match, the Portugal international was pictured on the Al-Nassr bench with an ice pack strapped to his leg, clearly identifying the area of issue for the 900-goal attacker.

In a post-match interview, head coach Jorge Jesus provided an update on the striker's situation following his injury stating: "Ronaldo suffered muscle fatigue and the medical staff will urgently perform the necessary tests to determine his condition".

© Imago / Ali Issa

How long will Ronaldo be out for?

Al-Nassr were scheduled to take to the pitch on Wednesday night in the United Arab Emirates against Al-Wasl, however that AFC Champions League Elite clash has been postponed due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

Jesus's troops return to Saudi Pro League action following their 3-1 success at Al-Fayha on Saturday evening, when the newly-formed Neom SC are set to visit Al-Awwal Park in the country's capital, Riyadh.

Sitting just two points above second-placed Al Ahli in the Pro League standings after 24 matches, Al-Nassr are in the heat of a title battle and will be desperate for a positive update on the condition of their talismanic striker.

Looking further ahead, Ronaldo is hoping to compete a record sixth World Cup this June, when football's biggest tournament takes itself to the United States, Canada and Mexico for a 48-team bonanza.