Preview: Al Fayha vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

Al-Fayha face a tough test at home on Saturday evening when they host Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr at the King Salman Sport City Stadium.

The Knights of Najd arrive looking to stretch their lead at the summit, while the hosts aim to move up the standings and claim a vital result.

Match preview

Al-Fayha have endured a mixed campaign so far, sitting 11th in the Saudi Pro League with 27 points from 23 matches.

With seven wins, six draws and ten defeats, they remain one of the league’s inconsistent sides, having scored 27 goals while conceding 38.

Their recent form shows two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five fixtures, most recently drawing 1-1 at home against NEOM SC.

Pedro Emanuel’s men have struggled to establish consistency, particularly against the league’s top sides, though their home record shows some promise - four wins, four draws and two defeats at Al Majma’ah Sports City.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, arrive in outstanding form, topping the table with 58 points from 23 matches, two clear of their nearest rivals.

Jorge Jesus’s men have won 19, drawn once and lost just three, scoring the league’s most goals (62) while conceding only 18, making them the team to beat this season.

Away from home, Al-Nassr rank third in the league, with eight wins, one draw and two defeats, highlighting their ability to secure results on the road.

Their last outing saw a dominant 5-0 victory over Al-Najma, with Cristiano Ronaldo opening the scoring from the penalty spot in emphatic fashion.

Over their last 11 matches, they have won all 11, keeping nine clean sheets in the process - a testament to their defensive solidity and attacking firepower.

In their last five meetings across all competitions, the visitors have claimed five wins, with Al-Fayha yet to register a victory or draw.

Al Fayha Saudi Pro League form:

WLWLWD

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

WWWWWW

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

WWWWWW

Team News

With no new injury issues, Emanuel has his strongest squad available for the clash.

At the back, goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera is expected to start, with Mohammed Al-Baqawi, Chris Smalling, Alfa Semedo, and Mikel Villanueva forming the defensive line.

Leading the line, Jason and Fashion Sakala will be tasked with troubling the Al-Nassr defence and converting the opportunities created.

Al-Nassr could be without Saad Haqawi, who remains doubtful, as well as Sami Al-Najei, sidelined since September with a knee injury.

In defence, Bento starts in goal, while Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Alamri, and Inigo Martinez form a solid backline.

The midfield duo of Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Al-Khaibari are expected to control the centre, while Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman provide width and creativity in attack behind Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Fayha possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Al-Baqawi, Smalling, Semedo, Villanueva, Bamsaud; Dahal, Al-Beshe, Benzia; Jason, Sakala

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Alamri, Martinez; Coman, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

We say: Al Fayha 1-3 Al-Nassr

Al-Fayha may enjoy a few moments on home soil, but Al-Nassr’s firepower and clinical form make them overwhelming favourites.

With their superior organisation, depth, and firepower, the visitors should secure a comfortable victory and maintain their grip at the top of the table.

