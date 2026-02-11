Preview: Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 11 Feb 2026 15:58

Al Ittihad welcome Al Fayha to the Al Inma Stadium on Friday evening for a Saudi Pro League clash that carries real significance for both sides heading into Matchday 22.

Separated by 11 points in the standings, the hosts sit seventh with 34 points, while Al Fayha remain 11th on 23, knowing a positive result could reshape the middle of the table.

Match preview

Al Ittihad’s season has been defined by inconsistency, flashes of dominance offset by costly setbacks.

With 10 wins, four draws and six defeats from 20 matches, they remain within touching distance of the top six but cannot afford many more slip-ups.

Sergio Conceicao’s side have scored 34 goals but conceding 25 highlights defensive vulnerabilities that have cost them in key moments.

That fragility was exposed in their most recent league outing, a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Al Nassr.

However, confidence within the camp will have been restored after their emphatic 7-0 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

That dominant display, particularly in attack, showcased the firepower at Conceicao’s disposal and could provide the momentum needed heading into this contest.

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat, suggesting there are signs of stability.

Al Fayha, meanwhile, have endured a turbulent season and currently sit 11th with six wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Their goal difference of 22 scored and 33 conceded underlines struggles at both ends of the pitch.

That said, recent results have offered encouragement, as Pedro Emanuel’s side have won three of their last five matches, including a convincing 3-0 home victory over Al Najma last time out.

Away form remains a concern, however, with just two wins in their last 10 away fixtures.

A lack of consistent goal scoring on the road has made it difficult for them to impose themselves, and a trip to face an attack-minded Al Ittihad side represents another stern test.

Historically, this fixture has favoured the hosts, although the most recent meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Al Ittihad are unbeaten in their last 10 encounters with Al Fayha across all competitions, recording seven wins and three draws during that run.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

LLWDWL

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

LWDWLW

Al Fayha Saudi Pro League form:

DLWWLW

Team News

Al Ittihad may have to navigate this fixture with a few notable absentees, as Abdulrahman Al-Obood remains a doubt, while Faisel Al-Ghamdi (hamstring) and Saad Al-Mousa (ankle) continue their recovery on the sidelines.

Steven Bergwijn is also ruled out with a muscle issue, limiting Conceicao’s attacking options.

Even so, the hosts still possess significant depth, with Mahamadou Doumbia, Houssem Aouar and Fabinho expected to anchor midfield, combining creativity with control and defensive discipline.

Up front, Youssef En-Nesyri should retain his place after the team’s explosive midweek display, tasked with converting sustained pressure into goals once again.

Al Fayha, by contrast, head into the contest with a relatively clean bill of health.

Mohammed Al-Baqawi, Chris Smalling, Mikel Villanueva and Ahmed Bamsaud are likely to form a settled defensive line as they look to contain Al Ittihad’s attacking intensity.

Midfield responsibility should fall to Alfa Semedo and Yassine Benzia, with Rakan Kaabi offering additional energy and support.

Sabri Dahal and Jason Remeseiro are expected to provide width, while Fashion Sakala, boosted by his goal in the previous outing - is set to lead the attack as the visitors search for another decisive contribution.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Mitaj, Kadesh, Pereira, Al-Shanqeeti; Doumbia, Fabinho; Al-Julaydan, Aouar, Diaby; En-Nesyri

Al Fayha possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Bamsaud, Villanueva, Smalling, Al-Baqawi; Jason, Benzia, Semedo, Kaabi, Dahal; Sakala

We say: Al Ittihad 3-1 Al Fayha

Al Ittihad’s attacking quality, combined with their dominant head-to-head record in this fixture, gives them the edge.

Al Fayha have shown improvement in recent weeks, but their inconsistent away form could prove costly against a side buoyed by a seven-goal midweek performance.

