Chelsea lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for FA Cup clash as Cole Palmer and two key teammates are rested

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Feb 2026 15:00

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is expected to ring the changes for Friday's FA Cup trip to Hull City, with key trio Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro anticipated to be granted well-earned rests.

Club captain Reece James has been battling illness recently and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, but youngster Josh Acheampong is on standby to deputise on the right side of the backline if the skipper is not risked.

The Blues have fresh concerns over Marc Cucurella after the Spaniard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the 2-2 draw against Leeds United, potentially joining Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo and Jamie Gittens on the sidelines.

Romeo Lavia has returned to team training following a thigh problem, yet this cup tie may come too soon for the midfielder to be involved, meaning Andrey Santos should partner Moises Caicedo in the engine room.

In defence, Jorrel Hato is in line for a start on the left, while Mamadou Sarr is pushing for just his second appearance since the Club World Cup group stage clash with Esperance, though Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are the probable central pairing.

Filip Jorgensen and Tosin Adarabioyo will undergo late fitness tests, but Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place in goal behind the rotated back four.

Further forward, Liam Delap is poised to lead the line in place of the rested stars, supported by a fresh attacking trident of Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Estevao, Garnacho; Delap