Pisa vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 11 Feb 2026 14:47 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 15:48

Only victory will do when AC Milan visit lowly Pisa on Friday evening, as second-top meets second-bottom in Serie A.

While the Rossoneri can close their deficit to Inter Milan down to five points with a win, their goal-shy hosts are simply fighting for survival.

Match preview

Milan remain the closest challengers to imperious Inter in this season's Scudetto race, sitting eight points behind their city rivals with one game in hand.

Since a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese, the Rossoneri have gone unbeaten through their next 22 Serie A matches, which is the longest ongoing run across Europe's top five leagues.

Milan's only losses since August have come in knockout competitions, versus Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana and in a last-16 Coppa Italia tie against Lazio.

Furthermore, with a win this week, they would post their second-best points tally at this stage of any season in the 21st century, only behind an impressive haul of 61 back in 2004.

Last time out, they beat an ailing Bologna side 3-0 on home turf, exacting some revenge for a painful defeat to the Rossoblu in last year's cup final.

Due to the delay of a controversial fixture against Como - which was once set to be played in Australia, while San Siro hosted the Winter Olympics opening ceremony - Max Allegri's men have since had several days to recuperate.

As that postponed game and a potentially decisive Derby della Madonnina are both approaching, they cannot afford to slip up on Friday.

In their first league meeting for 34 years, Pisa held Milan to 2-2 draw when the teams met last October; only Zachary Athekame's stoppage-time strike denied them a famous win at San Siro.

So, the Tuscan club are yet to beat their second-city counterparts in a Serie A fixture, with a dismal record of three draws and 10 defeats.

Currently six points from safety, Pisa's comeback campaign has produced just one win so far, and Alberto Gilardino was sacked ahead of last week's clash with fellow strugglers Hellas Verona.

New coach Oscar Hiljemark led the Nerazzurri into that relegation six-pointer, but a grim goalless draw helped neither side: remarkably, Pisa have now drawn half of their league matches.

Meanwhile, they have given their fans precious little to cheer, scoring just once across their first 10 home fixtures before finding the net in both of the last two.

Having accrued relatively little experience, 33-year-old Hiljemark has a huge task on his hands, and few will expect his team to trouble Milan.

Pisa Serie A form:

L D D L L D

AC Milan Serie A form:

D D W W D W

Team News

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Milan have had the rare luxury of a full week off, so top scorer Christian Pulisic should be ready to return and influential wing-back Alexis Saelemaekers may also be available.

If the latter can overcome an adductor problem, only Santiago Gimenez would miss out through injury, leaving Allegri with several options to choose from.

Alongside Pulisic, Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug and Rafael Leao are all in contention for two attacking places, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek occupied an advanced role against Bologna.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has also chipped in with seven Serie A goal involvements away from home, but Pisa have found goals much harder to come by.

January signing Rafiu Durosinmi has already contributed to two of just three home strikes this season; overall, Stefano Moreo is their leading scorer on five.

Raul Albiol, Daniel Denoon and Isak Vural are still on the hosts' treatment table, while first-choice goalkeeper Adrian Semper remains a doubt and Marius Marin must serve a one-match ban.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Scuffet; Canestrelli, Caracciolo, Bozhinov; Toure, Loyola, Aebischer, Angori; Stojilkovic, Moreo; Durosinmi

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; De Winter, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Athekame, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Leao

We say: Pisa 0-2 AC Milan

Unlike October's reverse fixture, Milan should clinically take care of business against a limited Pisa side.

The Rossoneri are well rested and now have several forwards to choose from, so they can keep breathing down Inter's neck.

