Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior hints at start for prospect against Hull City in FA Cup fourth round

By Darren Plant | 11 Feb 2026 15:46

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Mamadou Sarr will start against Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night.

The Blues will be making the trip to the MKM Stadium for what is their third match in the space of a week.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Rosenior insisted that he would not heavily rotate his starting lineup from Tuesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, some changes will inevitably be made, and that is likely to include a first Chelsea start for Sarr.

During the closing days of the winter transfer window, the centre-back was recalled from his loan stint at Strasbourg.

© Imago

Rosenior confirms Sarr minutes against Hull

While Sarr has remained as an unused substitute for the last two games, the 20-year-old will play some part of the contest on Humberside.

Rosenior told reporters: "Mamadou's got a great chance to start the game. It's very difficult for a player in January to move clubs.

"Obviously, the great thing for Mamadou is he's been here before and also he knows me very well and my expectations and demands with the players.

"He's only been here for a week, so he needs time to bed in. He needs time to acclimatise, but now I think he's in a really good place and he'll definitely see the pitch at some point on Friday."

© Imago

Could Sarr partner Fofana against Hull?

Rosenior was also quizzed on the constant rotation of Wesley Fofana as Chelsea bid to protect a player who has suffered a number of long-term injury absences.

The Frenchman has made five starts and five substitute outings in Rosenior's opening 10 matches, while only being introduced as a 79th-minute substitute against Leeds.

Speaking on Fofana, Rosenior said: "In terms of Wes, he's had injury issues and I want to make sure he doesn't break down again.

"He's an outstanding player. They will always want consistency in your back line. I'm sure we'll get there in the end."

"For the first time in a long time, he played back-to-back from midweek to the weekend. That's a really positive sign.

"The aim for every player is to build them to a point where they can play every game. That's the aim and we're not quite there yet. But with the medical team that I'm working with and the way we're working, I'm confident we can get him there."

With Tosin Adarabioyo also fit again after a hamstring injury, Rosenior may also look to hand him some minutes against the Championship club.