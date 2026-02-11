Real Madrid transfer news: Antonio Rudiger eyes Premier League comeback, three clubs 'already in the race'

By Axel Clody | 11 Feb 2026 07:34

Out of contract at the end of the season with Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger has already chosen his preferred destination to continue his career.

Having arrived at Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 from Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger is set to leave Los Blancos the same way next summer.

Indeed, according to TeamTalk, the 32-year-old centre-back has still not received a contract extension offer from the Spanish giants, despite his deal expiring.

Antonio Rudiger heading for Real Madrid exit

© Imago

Real appear keen to turn the page on Alaba and Rudiger in defence at the end of the season. One or two signings are hoped for in that position this summer, while Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio are expected to stay.

Faced with this situation, Antonio Rudiger, who had decided to see out the season in Madrid despite interest from Galatasaray among others, is starting to think about his next move.

The Germany international has already made an important decision as he is prioritising a return to the Premier League. He would even be willing to take a pay cut from his current salary of £12.4m (€14.6m) per year, according to Capology, if it allows him to return to England.

In that regard, according to the same source, the Madrid man's agent has already sounded out potentially interested clubs.

Former Chelsea man wants Premier League return

© Imago

These include Tottenham, Crystal Palace and West Ham. Discussions have already taken place with these London clubs, who could sign Antonio Rudiger for nothing next summer. It would be a fine piece of business as the German remains a starter at Real Madrid when available.

His fitness will nevertheless need to be monitored, as he has missed 21 matches due to a hamstring injury and another knee problem this season.

It should be noted that the centre-back has also been offered to his former club Chelsea, but the 32-year-old does not fit into the Blues' recruitment strategy.