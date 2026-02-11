Barcelona transfer news: Suitor comes calling with golden contract offer for Lewandowski

By Axel Clody | 11 Feb 2026 07:26

Out of contract with FC Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, whose future remains uncertain, has just received an attractive offer from a suitor.

At FC Barcelona since the summer of 2022, Robert Lewandowski's future is uncertain. The Polish striker is indeed out of contract with the Catalan club, who have not yet decided whether to offer him a new deal. At 37 years old, the former Bayern Munich man appears ready to stay.

Chicago make offer to Lewandowski

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

This is, in any case, one of Deco's 9 tasks for the summer transfer window, alongside the future of Andreas Christensen and Marcus Rashford's option to buy.

While Barcelona appear to be taking their time with Robert Lewandowski, this is leaving the door open to suitors. Indeed, according to Sport, Chicago are pushing hard to sign the Polish striker.

"Lewy is getting closer to joining MLS," the Catalan daily even reports. They reveal that the American franchise have submitted their first offer to the 37-year-old: a two-year contract and a salary befitting his star status. A proposal that Barcelona cannot match.

Barcelona relegated in this race?

According to the latest rumours, the Blaugrana would be willing to extend Robert Lewandowski for an additional season, provided he accepts a pay cut. For their part, Chicago Fire have been working for several months on signing the Polish number 9, with Pini Zahavi in regular contact with the MLS club.

They are also trying to win over his family with their city, which is home to the largest Polish community in the United States. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has also spoken about this transfer and praised the Barcelona man.

"I will not comment on negotiations between Lewandowski and Chicago Fire, but I can say he is a fantastic player. No player has scored more goals than Robert Lewandowski over the last 15 years in the top five leagues. He scores everywhere he plays. I am a big fan of his. I have been following him for years and I am sure if you love football and goals, you can only love Lewandowski," he said. Chicago are therefore pulling out all the stops in the Lewandowski case.