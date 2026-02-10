Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 10 Feb 2026 18:06

Atletico Madrid will welcome Barcelona to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Thursday evening for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final clash.

The two Spanish heavyweights meet once again at this stage of the competition, with Diego Simeone’s men aiming for revenge after last season’s elimination at the hands of the Catalan giants.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid face a familiar challenge in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, having been knocked out by Barcelona at the same stage last season.

On that occasion, a thrilling 4-4 draw in the first leg was followed by a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona in the return fixture, sending the Catalan club through to the final - a trophy they eventually lifted.

Simeone’s side secured their semi-final spot emphatically, dismantling Real Betis 5-0 at La Cartuja in the quarter-finals in one of their most complete performances of the season.

However, momentum was halted almost immediately as Atletico suffered a 1-0 La Liga defeat to the same Betis side at the weekend.

That result means Simeone’s men have won just two of their last five matches across all competitions, alongside one draw and two defeats - a run that highlights some recent inconsistency.

In the league, Atletico currently sit third with 45 points, 13 behind leaders Barcelona, leaving their title hopes hanging by a thread.

With La Liga slipping away, the Copa del Rey represents a significant opportunity for silverware this season, and Los Rojiblancos will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season's scenario.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive in formidable form - Hansi Flick’s side have won their last six matches in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each of those victories.

The Catalan giants sit top of the La Liga table with 58 points from 23 matches, boasting the best attacking record in the division with 63 goals scored and just 23 conceded.

They come into this contest off the back of a commanding 3-0 win over Mallorca, with Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal all finding the net.

Having already lifted the Spanish Super Cup this season, Barcelona remain in contention for multiple trophies.

They are through to the Champions League last 16, top of the La Liga table and are eyeing another Copa del Rey final appearance as part of a potential treble charge.

Encouragingly for Flick’s men, they have won the last three meetings between these two sides, a psychological edge they will hope to carry into this semi-final first leg.

Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey form:

WWW Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

DWLDWL

Barcelona Copa del Rey form:

WWW Barcelona form (all competitions): WWWWWW

Team News

© Imago / Visionhaus

For Atletico Madrid, Marc Pubill is a doubt after missing the recent league fixture due to illness, but he could return if fully recovered.

Nicolas Gonzalez is also a doubt with ongoing physical discomfort, while Johnny Cardoso is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Pablo Barrios remains unavailable due to a thigh problem, having lasted only 50 minutes in Atletico’s last Copa del Rey outing.

Barcelona have their own injury concerns, with Frenkie de Jong a doubt due to a groin issue, while Andreas Christensen remains out with a long-term cruciate ligament injury sustained in December.

Gavi continues his recovery from a meniscus injury suffered earlier in the season, while Pedri is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Raphinha is also not yet ready to return from a thigh injury and will miss this encounter.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Mendoza, Koke, Baena; Griezmann, Lookman

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Martin, Garcia, Araujo, Cancelo; Bernal, Olmo, Lopez; Rashford, Torres, Yamal

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-3 Barcelona

While Atletico Madrid are strong at home and will be motivated by last season’s elimination, Barcelona’s current form and attacking consistency give them the edge.

The visitors possess multiple goal threats across the front line, and their ability to adjust tactically in-game gives them an advantage in managing momentum swings. In a high-stakes first leg, that composure and quality in the final third may separate the sides.

