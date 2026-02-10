Mohamed Salah 'opens talks' with Saudi Pro League giants in major Liverpool transfer update

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 15:41

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has allegedly opened discussions over a move to Al-Ittihad, nearly three years on from the Saudi giants' failed £150m offer.

The 33-year-old has been reintegrated into Arne Slot's first team since his December outburst and the Africa Cup of Nations, although the relationship between player and club has not been fully repaired.

Salah memorably accused the Premier League champions of throwing him under the bus during his brief exile from the first XI, while admitting that his relationship with head coach Slot had deteriorated entirely.

Even though the Egyptian is now back in favour with the Reds, his long-term future remains the subject of much uncertainty, as he is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Merseyside giants.

Salah has long been regarded as a prime target for the Saudi Pro League, and Al-Ittihad memorably failed with a £150m bid for the winger late in the summer 2023 window, and murmurings of a world-record £200m bid did not materialise.

Mohamed Salah 'much more open' to Saudi Pro League move

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

However, Foot Mercato now claims that Al-Ittihad have reignited discussions with Salah's entourage over a summer switch, and he is now 'much more open' to joining the Saudi giants.

Salah has allegedly not forgotten the unsavoury events of December, and the former Chelsea and Roma man is the 'major coup' that Al-Ittihad are after following some high-profile exits.

The Mundial memorably lost 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal last month, while N'Golo Kante has returned to Europe with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

In addition, winger Moussa Diaby is said to be a target for Inter Milan, while Fabinho - Salah's former Liverpool teammate - is out of contract at the end of the season with no extension pending.

As a result, Al-Ittihad are determined to secure Salah's signature to boost the superstar status in their squad, and there is increasing optimism on the club's side that a deal can be struck this summer.

Should Liverpool sell Mohamed Salah this summer?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After registering more goal involvements than any other player in a 38-game Premier League season last term, 33-year-old Salah was always fighting an uphill battle to hit those lofty heights again in 2025-26.

The Egyptian has not been helped by events out of his control - from the exits of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to Diogo Jota's devastating death - but his own displays have often left a lot to be desired.

Salah has not even scored a Premier League goal since November 1, and his defensive work-rate has been and will always be a hot-button topic during his time at Anfield, especially as Liverpool went six Premier League games unbeaten during his AFCON absence but have since lost two of their last three with him in the side.

Liverpool must also target a new centre-back and new left-winger this summer, but Al-Ittihad will have no qualms over stumping up a sizeable fee for Salah, which the Reds should accept barring a spectacular second half of the season.

A host of Salah successors have already been mooted for Liverpool, who are said to be preparing a formal approach for a highly-rated Bundesliga attacker.