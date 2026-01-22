Liverpool identify potential Mohamed Salah replacement as Reds prepare 'formal approach' for Arsenal-linked attacker

By Ben Sully | 22 Jan 2026 14:14

Liverpool reportedly prepared to make a 'formal approach' for RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande.

There were fears that Mohamed Salah had played his last game for Liverpool following his surprise outburst after December's clash with Leeds United.

The Egypt international subsequently returned to action in a win over Brighton & Hove Albion before he headed off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah is now back with Liverpool, and any speculation about his immediate future has disappeared.

But while he may have resolved his differences with the club and Arne Slot, there is still uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with the Merseyside club.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool eyeing 'formal approach' for Diomande

Salah's contract will expire in the summer of 2027 as he continues to be linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

As a result, the Liverpool hierarchy appear to be scouring the market for a talented attacker that can be a long-term replacement for the Egyptian star.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have identified Leipzig's Diomande as a potential option, with the Reds said to hold the 'strongest' interest in the winger.

That suggests that the Reds are in a better position than Arsenal, who have also been credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

The report claims that Liverpool are likely to make a 'formal approach in the coming months', indicating that this could be a move for the summer transfer window.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Who is Liverpool's transfer target?

Diomande is already being linked with a big move despite only joining RB Leipzig from Leganes in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has impressed during his short time with the German club, having scored seven goals and provided four assists in 18 competitive matches.

The right-footed winger, who can play on either flank, has also contributed three goals in nine appearances for the Ivory Coast.

While he may be a Leipzig player, Diomande recently admitted that he dreams of playing for Liverpool and at Anfield during his career.