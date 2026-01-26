Liverpool vs. Qarabag FK: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jan 2026 04:03 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 08:03

Liverpool will hope for respite in the Champions League, when they face Qarabag FK at Anfield on Wednesday in their final game of the league phase.

Arne Slot's side beat Marseille 3-0 in the previous round of the competition last week, and he will know that a win will guarantee a top-eight finish.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Qarabag FK.

What time does Liverpool vs. Qarabag FK kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, January 28 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Qarabag FK being played?

Liverpool return to Anfield on Wednesday, their home ground that has a capacity of 61,276.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Qarabag FK in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have subscribed to the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Qarabag FK?

Liverpool performed excellently against Marseille, with Slot's side creating numerous chances while limiting their French opponents considerably, and the win left them in fourth place with 15 points in the league phase.

However, they come into the game having lost on Saturday in the Premier League, and there are increasing calls for the club to make a managerial change.

If the uncertainty regarding Slot's future impacts the players on the pitch, perhaps Qarabag can take advantage, especially as they have already earned a draw against Premier League side Chelsea.

Liverpool could finish in the top eight with a point, while 18th-placed Qarabag are likely to finish in the playoffs with a point given they have 10 points, two more than 25th-placed Napoli.

It would not be surprising if the spoils were shared on Wednesday, particularly as it is hard to predict with a degree of confidence whether the Reds will win any game at present.