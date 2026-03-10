Man United transfer news: Monaco 'rubbing hands' as Red Devils, Liverpool target £59m winger

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 09:36

Maghnes Akliouche put in an impressive performance against Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Friday — and it has not gone unnoticed by major English clubs.

Last summer, the 24-year-old French winger attracted interest from PSG. However, Monaco's hierarchy set their asking price too high — around £59m — for a deal to materialise. Akliouche ultimately stayed in the Principality, and his form dipped considerably over the following months, with no goals or assists in Ligue 1 between November 1, 2025 and January 31, 2026.

The winger has since rediscovered his best, however, contributing a goal and an assist across both legs of the Champions League playoff round against PSG, before repeating the feat against the Ligue 1 leaders on Friday evening as Monaco ran out 3–1 winners.

Akliouche targeted by two Premier League heavyweights

Having already attracted attention from a top Premier League club — Tottenham Hotspur — during January 2026, Akliouche appears to have a future in England. According to Team Talk, Manchester United and Liverpool are now monitoring the French international's situation. Liverpool are considering a replacement for Mohamed Salah in the upcoming transfer window, and the Monaco winger has been added to their shortlist alongside Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise — held by PSG and Bayern Munich respectively.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are seeking an attacking player capable of operating across the entire front line, with Bournemouth's English winger Marcus Tavernier (26) also under close observation.

PSG set to be outmanoeuvred by Premier League for Akliouche?

PSG, who were interested at one stage, could find themselves edged out by Premier League clubs. In addition to Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United have also been linked with the player. Monaco, for their part, will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of an English bidding war for Akliouche — one that could command a sizeable fee, even if the £59m figure is unlikely to be reached given a slightly less eye-catching season to date: 34 appearances, six goals and seven assists.

The key questions that remain are whether PSG will play an active role in what promises to be a fiercely contested pursuit, and whether Akliouche's record against the Ligue 1 leaders this season — four matches, two goals, two assists — is enough to persuade the French champions to commit serious funds to securing his signature.

This article was initially published on Top Mercato.