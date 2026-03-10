Man United: How Kobbie Mainoo went from forgotten man to crucial figure under Michael Carrick

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 08:29

If Casemiro experienced his share of highs and lows under Ruben Amorim, Kobbie Mainoo was simply a forgotten man at Manchester United. Under Michael Carrick, however, the young talent has cemented his place alongside the Brazilian in midfield and has not looked back since.

The results have been positive so far: Carrick's first match in charge came against Manchester City — a surprise victory — with Mainoo starting and playing the full 90 minutes. Since then, the youngster has featured for the entire duration of eight consecutive matches, and United had not tasted defeat until their most recent game against Newcastle.

Mainoo has already registered two assists during that run, both in big matches against Arsenal and Tottenham. His talent and place in the side now appear beyond question — but what exactly has changed under Carrick?

The difference between Amorim's and Carrick's Manchester United

Under the Portuguese manager, the Red Devils operated in an almost rigid 3-4-2-1 system in which Mainoo was discarded in favour of a double pivot comprising Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. The idea of deploying the Portuguese midfielder in a deeper role to aid build-up play and introduce creativity between the lines had merit and produced some promising moments.

However, the defensive structure of that system was deeply flawed. Sitting in a 5-4-1 or 5-2-3-1 shape when out of possession, the double pivot was repeatedly outnumbered in midfield. The problem was compounded by the fact that Bruno is not an accomplished defensive midfielder, and the number eight was frequently caught out of position, too high up the pitch.

When Carrick arrived, the much-criticised 3-4-2-1 was immediately abandoned. The former midfielder set the team up in a 4-2-3-1, pushed Bruno into a more advanced playmaking role, and installed Mainoo as the second holding midfielder in his place.

In possession, the change was stark: gone were the predictable passing patterns and frequent long balls that characterised Amorim's side. Carrick's team keeps the ball better and incorporates a degree of fluid, positional play that has allowed Mainoo and Fernandes to thrive.

Carrick's fluid Man United approach unlocks Kobbie Mainoo

It would not be entirely accurate to describe the new Manchester United manager as adventurous to the level of a Fernando Diniz or Jose Alberto at Racing Santander. Yet it is undeniable that the team now displays clear patterns of overloading wide areas and exchanging quick, short combinations in tight spaces.

It is precisely in this environment that Mainoo flourishes. He is a young player with quick feet for dribbles and one-twos, comfortable turning away from pressure and possessing good mobility. With Fernandes operating between the lines to be found close to the penalty area — where he can create dangerous opportunities — the formula for success has been found.

The young midfielder typically occupies the left side of the double pivot alongside Casemiro, precisely the side where Fernandes and Matheus Cunha naturally gravitate towards. It is also the side of Lisandro Martínez — the centre-back with the best line-breaking pass in the squad — and frequently that of Bryan Mbeumo, who adds the decisive element to the equation.

These fluid, positional patterns benefit not only Mainoo but the team as a whole. The centre-forward drops closer to the ball to offer a passing option and, by dragging a centre-back with him, creates space for a winger or attacking midfielder to run in behind. When Bruno drops deeper to help in build-up play, he vacates his natural position and frees up space for Mainoo himself to exploit further forward. The result is a less predictable and therefore more dangerous side.

Partnership with Casemiro pays dividends in defence

The 20-year-old midfielder also demonstrates his value in this system through long diagonal switches. With so many players clustered on the left, there is a tendency for the winger or full-back on the opposite flank to be free or at the very least in a position to exploit a one-on-one situation.

The change of system under Carrick has also benefited Manchester United out of possession. Now defending in a more aggressive 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 with a high press, Bruno Fernandes is one of the first players to press when the team is without the ball — no longer a midfielder drifting aimlessly in a zonal defensive shape.

Mainoo and Casemiro form the pivotal pairing that steps forward to track opposition midfielders during build-up play and block central passing options. Ultimately, the youngster — more commonly regarded as a dynamic, creative midfielder than a defensive one — also benefits from having more straightforward defensive responsibilities at that phase of the game.

Once the transition phase is over, United defend in a mid-block, with the forwards closing down passing lanes. This relieves the pressure on the holding midfielders, who are no longer outnumbered, allowing them to step out and press when play enters their defensive block. Mainoo has the agility and dynamism to press effectively in this manner.

Having Casemiro alongside him helps too. The Brazilian provides defensive cover when his young partner steps out to press, and his combative nature helps shield the back four.

Mainoo was one of several players to flourish under Carrick, but the change of management may well prove to be the turning point his career needed to recapture his status as one of the most exciting young midfielders in international football.

