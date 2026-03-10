Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate battle intensifies as new contract issue arises

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 09:28 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 09:28

With his Liverpool contract expiring at the end of the season, Ibrahima Konate has become the subject of an intense tug-of-war between some of Europe's leading clubs — with Paris Saint-Germain among those in contention.

The coming weeks will prove decisive for the future of Konate. The central defender's situation remains uncertain as his deal at Liverpool runs out at the end of the campaign. The Reds are still pushing to extend his contract and the club's hierarchy regard it as a priority.

Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool contract talks at a standstill

However, according to Caught Offside, negotiations over a new deal at Anfield have stalled. Liverpool remain determined to keep the 26-year-old and have put forward their most lucrative contract offer to date in an attempt to convince him to stay.

Whether Konate opts to leave on a free transfer or ultimately agrees to an extension, Liverpool are urging him to make his intentions clear as soon as possible to avoid a drawn-out saga. Suitors of the former RB Leipzig man are already poised to move for a world-class defender at no transfer cost.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan circle for Ibrahima Konate

The British outlet reports that Real Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan are all closely monitoring how the situation develops. Caught Offside confirms that Real Madrid have firmly re-entered the race for Konate, with the French international featuring prominently on the La Liga club's shortlist.

Real Madrid will need to be wary of Inter Milan, who are also planning a significant overhaul of their central defensive options this summer, with Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi both set to leave as free agents.

PSG, meanwhile, are lying in wait — "even if some sources suggest the player could favour another European club should he leave England." For now, Real Madrid appear to be the frontrunners in this particular race.

This article was initially published on Top Mercato.