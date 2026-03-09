Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League round of 16 first leg clash

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Mar 2026 23:25

As the Champions League's round of 16 gets underway, Premier League champions Liverpool will head to RAMS Park to take on Turkish giants Galatasaray for the first leg of their tie on Tuesday.

This clash will mark Arne Slot's 100th game as Reds boss, and his side will be hoping to make a strong start to their knockout campaign after impressively finishing third in the league phase.

Meanwhile, Okan Buruk's men are making a rare appearance at this stage following a dramatic 7-5 aggregate victory over Juventus in their playoff round.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Galatasaray take on Liverpool in the Champions League this week.

What time does Galatasaray vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 5:45pm on Tuesday, March 10 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Galatasaray vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will head to RAMS Park in Istanbul, Galatasaray's impressive 53,978-capacity stadium that has been home to Cimbom since 2011.

How to watch Galatasaray vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 TV channel.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the online platform.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals will be posted by the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Galatasaray vs. Liverpool?

Galatasaray will be hoping to deliver a strong showing against the Premier League champions, especially given that this contest represents the first time since 2013-14 that the club have reached the Champions League's round of 16.

Having already beaten Liverpool at RAMS Park this season - 1-0 in the league phase - supporters will be cautiously optimistic, especially considering that the Reds have been far from their best in 2025-26.

As for the visitors, their hopes of retaining the English top flight have been thoroughly extinguished, and they will be eyeing the next-biggest prize that is up for grabs, the Champions League.

Slot's side were able to rest the likes of Hugo Ekitike during their 3-1 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, and with Florian Wirtz back from injury, Liverpool will be expecting to take a lead back to Anfield for the second leg.