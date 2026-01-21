Marseille 0-3 Liverpool: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Dominik Szoboslzai leads Champions League charge

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jan 2026 22:07

Liverpool's 3-0 win against Marseille at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday left them on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League's round of 16.

After a composed first 20 minutes, Liverpool thought they had been rewarded for their efforts after Hugo Ekitike poked home Dominik Szoboszlai's cross, but he strayed into an offside position.

Szobozlai may not have picked up an assist, but he did score a free kick just before half time, when he went under the wall.

Ekitike nearly doubled the visitors' lead just before the hour mark after being played through by Szoboszlai, but his effort struck the woodwork.

Jeremie Frimpong forced an own goal from Marseille shot-stopper Geronimo Rulli with 20 minutes left on the clock, ensuring victory.

There was time for Cody Gakpo to net a third in stoppage time, and Liverpool's 3-0 win left them in fourth place with 15 points, whereas Marseille end the night in 19th place with nine points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Arne Slot was under serious pressure from the fanbase following four consecutive Premier League draws, but their win away to Marseille has boosted hopes of success in Europe.

Liverpool managed to get the better of Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Aston Villa earlier this campaign without conceding, and perhaps their performances against better sides bodes well for their chances in the knockout rounds.

Only 16 points were needed to qualify automatically for the round of 16 in 2024-25, and the Merseysiders are tantalisingly close to claiming a place in the top eight.

A win against Qarabag at Anfield next week will guarantee a top-eight finish, and they should be expected to comfortably advance into the round of 16.

Marseille created little against the visitors and were deservedly beaten, and the result leaves them at risk of elimination given just three points separate them from 32nd-placed Ajax.

MARSEILLE VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

24th min: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) goal disallowed

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Mohamed Salah passes through to Dominik Szoboszlai on the right during a counter-attacker, and the Hungarian crosses into the box for Hugo Ekitike to finish, but VAR rules the goal out for an offside offence.

Ekitike just offside!

Dominik Szoboszlai goal vs. Marseille (45+1st min, Marseille 0-1 Liverpool)

Dominik Szoboszlai opens the scoring for Liverpool with a brilliantly executed free kick ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/m2whpwaWJX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

Dominik Szoboszlai lines up a free kick, and he intelligently strikes under the wall and sees his effort sneak in at the right post.

Genius from the midfielder!

59th min: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) shot

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Joe Gomez fires the ball through to Szoboszlai, and the midfielder in turn plays Ekitike through, and the striker hits the ball with power off the frame of the goal from the edge of the box.

So close!

Geronimo Rulli own goal vs. Marseille (73rd min, Marseille 0-2 Liverpool)

Jeremie Frimpong helps extend Liverpool’s lead as his cross forces a Medina own goal ⚽️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/nzPeAwUFmy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

Jeremie Frimpong accelerates into the box on the right and nobody can catch him, and he plays a low cross into the penalty area that deflects off goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and into the back of the net.

Outstanding from Frimpong!

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Marseille (90+3rd min, Marseille 0-3 Liverpool)

Cody Gakpo completes a brilliant night for Liverpool against Marseille ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0YqmLtQLoU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

Liverpool counter late on and Ryan Gravenberch finds Cody Gakpo inside the penalty area before the winger cuts in from the left and finds the bottom-right corner.

Excellent move, excellent goal!

MAN OF THE MATCH - DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After a difficult few weeks for Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai bounced back in resounding fashion, scoring his team's first from a free kick.

The midfielder also made six recoveries, the joint most by an outfield Liverpool player, and he was key at both ends of the pitch.

MARSEILLE VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Marseille 58%-42% Liverpool

Shots: Marseille 15-11 Liverpool

Shots on target: Marseille 4-3 Liverpool

Corners: Marseille 7-4 Liverpool

Fouls: Marseille 8-12 Liverpool

BEST STATS

?️ 7 matches

⚽?️ 7 goals and assists



Dominik Szoboszlai is enjoying the Champions League this season ?‍? pic.twitter.com/IqVC5Hiw4Q — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2026

2 - Dominik Szoboszlai is the first Liverpool player to score multiple direct free kicks in a single season since Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2022-23 (also 2). Specialist. pic.twitter.com/MJcHiRRhQx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Marseille will host Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday, with the club then set for their final Champions League game on January 28, when they face Club Brugge.

Liverpool are set to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, before facing Qarabag on Wednesday in Europe.