Crystal Palace lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby amid Maxence Lacroix blow

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 11:57

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner must find solutions to Maxence Lacroix's absence for Thursday's Premier League London derby with Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Wolfsburg defender went from hero to zero in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, netting the opening goal before conceding the penalty that sparked the Red Devils' comeback.

To make matters worse, Lacroix was deemed to have denied Matheus Cunha a clear goalscoring opportunity in that incident, thus incurring a red card which carries a one-game suspension for this derby.

With no Marc Guehi around, Glasner will have to call upon the inexperienced Chadi Riad to fill in alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot, unless the Austrian makes the shock switch to a back four.

The visiting manager at least has no further serious concerns further forward, meaning that Adam Wharton, Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada and Tyrick Mitchell should continue in the same bank of four in the middle.

Brennan Johnson has likely earned a start against his former club after setting up Lacroix's opener at Old Trafford, while Ismaila Sarr remains a shoo-in up front.

Jorgen Strand Larsen could only complete 58 minutes of the defeat to Michael Carrick's side, but there are no serious concerns about the striker's condition.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Riad; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen

