Tottenham lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby as Mathys Tel starts

By Ben Knapton | 03 Mar 2026 11:47 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 11:57

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor should consider a double attacking alteration for Thursday's Premier League London derby with Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites equalled their record for their longest Premier League winless run in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham, their 10th consecutive match without a three-point haul in the top flight and one that leaves them just four points above the relegation zone.

Richarlison came off the bench to score his eighth Premier League goal of the season in that derby - albeit one that was in vain - while Mathys Tel was also praised for his industrious display as a substitute.

As neither Randal Kolo Muani nor Dominic Solanke cut the mustard at Craven Cottage, Tel and Richarlison have strong cases to start in a strike partnership in the midweek clash.

Xavi Simons should continue in support of whichever duo starts up top, while Archie Gray will have to fill in on the left-hand side again if Djed Spence's new calf injury keeps him out again.

Pedro Porro is at least fit again and indispensable on the right-hand side, but neither Conor Gallagher nor Yves Bissouma shone at Fulham, so Pape Sarr may feel deserving of a start alongside Joao Palhinha.

Kevin Danso has also made a full recovery from a foot problem, so the Austrian could link arms with Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in a back three while Cristian Romero serves the fourth and final game of his ban.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Danso, Van de Ven, Dragusin; Porro, Sarr, Palhinha, Gray; Simons; Tel, Richarlison

