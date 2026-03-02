Tottenham transfer news: Euro giants ready to pounce on £40m "generational talent" if Spurs get relegated

By Lewis Blain | 02 Mar 2026 16:29 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 20:11

Tottenham Hotspur's nightmare campaign is threatening to spiral into something far more damaging than mid-table disappointment.

Another poor result has left Spurs staring anxiously at the bottom three, with confidence draining at exactly the wrong time of the season.

And if the unthinkable happens, Europe’s elite are already lining up to raid north London, with one £40m talent now firmly in their sights.

Who is interested in signing Spurs midfielder Archie Gray?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TEAMtalk, versatile midfielder Archie Gray is attracting serious attention from across Europe.

German heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both monitoring his situation closely, viewing him as a player with enormous long-term potential.

Dortmund had tracked Gray during his time at Leeds United, while Bayern are renowned for polishing elite young talent.

There is even interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid, who are understood to be keeping a watching brief as they continue their strategy of recruiting top emerging stars.

Gray joined Spurs in a £40m move from Leeds in July 2024 and has been described as a “generational talent” in the past.

His ability to operate in midfield, defence or at right-back has only enhanced his growing reputation.

What is the latest situation at Spurs?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Spurs’ current predicament looks pretty bleak.

They are without a Premier League win in 10 matches, a run stretching back to late December, and sit just four points above the relegation zone with 10 games remaining. No other side has performed worse during this time.

It is their worst run of league form in over three decades, and momentum is firmly heading in the wrong direction. Each passing week increases the pressure, and relegation is no longer a distant possibility but now a genuine threat.

Archie Gray will be one of many likely to leave if Spurs are relegated

© Imago

If Spurs were to drop into the Championship, Gray would not be short of suitors.

His contract runs until 2030, offering Tottenham some protection, but relegation would inevitably intensify interest.

And while the 19-year-old may be the headline name at this stage, he would surely be just one of several high-value assets targeted should Spurs fail to secure Premier League survival this season.

The likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were already being linked with exits, even before this situation got worse.