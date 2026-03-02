Man Utd transfer news: Casemiro chooses his successor as Red Devils 'make contact' over midfielder deal

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 17:46 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 17:48

Casemiro has reportedly urged Manchester United to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to sign two new central midfielders in the upcoming market, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton are all regarded as potential signings for the club.

However, according to AS, Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes is also an option, and the midfielder has been personally recommended by Brazil teammate Casemiro.

The report claims that Man United have made 'informal contact' with Guimaraes' representatives, while his Newcastle teammate Sandro Tonali has also been discussed by the Red Devils as an option at the end of the season.

Casemiro 'urges' Man Utd to move for Guimaraes

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes and Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller are also viewed as potential options for Man United this summer.

Kobbie Mainoo is currently operating alongside Casemiro in the engine room at Old Trafford, and the former is in line for a new long-term contract.

Under former head coach Ruben Amorim, Mainoo looked set to leave Man United, but his situation has changed completely since Michael Carrick's arrival.

Man United are flying under Carrick, and the club's former midfielder is now fast emerging as the leading candidate to secure the job on a permanent basis this summer.

Should Man Utd move for Guimaraes?

Guimaraes is a brilliant footballer, and it would be a real statement of intent from Man United if they secured a deal for the Brazilian this summer.

The midfielder has scored nine goals and registered seven assists in 35 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the South American has 31 goals and 31 assists in 189 appearances for the Magpies since arriving from Lyon in January 2022.

It would take serious money to convince Newcastle to let him leave, but if the Magpies miss out on Champions League football for next season, and Man United qualify for the competition, then a deal is certainly possible.